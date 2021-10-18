Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 146,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

