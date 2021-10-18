Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.