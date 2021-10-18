Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,924 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 885,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

