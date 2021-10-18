Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Down 7.6%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.72. 3,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 518,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.