Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

