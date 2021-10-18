Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,229 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $905,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 205.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

