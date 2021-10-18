Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TechTarget by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $87.05 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

