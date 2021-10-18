Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TechTarget by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $87.05 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30.
In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
