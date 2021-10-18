Profund Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

MPLN opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -8.44. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

