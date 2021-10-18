Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.