Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

PLD traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $136.98. 3,508,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,757. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.87. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.53.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

