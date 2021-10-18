ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 213.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Shares of TREE opened at $154.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

