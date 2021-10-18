ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $63,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $138.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.06. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

