ProShare Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

