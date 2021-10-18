ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

