ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.92 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

