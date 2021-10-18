ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,662 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of BBBY opened at $13.99 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.