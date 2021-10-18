ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 486 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.