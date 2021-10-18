ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,095 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $450,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,493.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 195.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

YELP opened at $39.71 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

