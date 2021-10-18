Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $11,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 887,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,611. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

