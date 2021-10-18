Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 2.29% of Provident Acquisition worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAQC stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

