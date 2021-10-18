PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $38.09

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.09, but opened at $36.35. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 2,923 shares.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,561,000.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

