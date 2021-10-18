Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

