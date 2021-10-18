Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $759,000 in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $191.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.86.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

