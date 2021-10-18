Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 91.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UGI by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

