Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $910,000 Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEAM opened at $93.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

