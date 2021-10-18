Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Seagen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

SGEN opened at $172.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $207.17.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

