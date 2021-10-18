Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 21,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lyft by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,159,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

