Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,050 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 37.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AAP opened at $215.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $220.12. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.