Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 34.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,897,000 after buying an additional 157,761 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $134.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.