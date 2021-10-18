Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 19,630 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

