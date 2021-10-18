Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,075,721 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after buying an additional 1,589,556 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after buying an additional 3,518,677 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

