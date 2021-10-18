Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of DMC Global worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of BOOM opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

