Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.20 Million in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 in the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

