Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 370 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

