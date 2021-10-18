Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.

PEG stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,273,797. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

