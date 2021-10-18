Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS.
PEG stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,273,797. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
