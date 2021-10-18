Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.70

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 1432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

