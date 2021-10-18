Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equifax Inc. Issued By Needham & Company LLC (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Needham & Company LLC reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

NYSE:EFX opened at $263.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.89. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

