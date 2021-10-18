Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $705.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.95.

Netflix stock opened at $628.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.65. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

