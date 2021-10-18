Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of BJRI opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $873.13 million, a P/E ratio of -37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.