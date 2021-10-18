Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

BAC stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

