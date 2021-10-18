Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lowered by KeyCorp

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 467.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

