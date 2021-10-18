Qcash Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.39 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $70.39 million and approximately $287.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.07 or 1.00249300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.45 or 0.06070564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023689 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

