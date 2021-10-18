QS Investors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Central Pacific Financial worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

