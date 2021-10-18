QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 897,969 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

