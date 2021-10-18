QS Investors LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $240.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.66. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $167.60 and a 12 month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

