QS Investors LLC Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 257.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.41.

NYSE GNRC opened at $451.94 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.02 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.