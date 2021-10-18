QS Investors LLC Sells 500 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

