QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

