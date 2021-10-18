Qualtrics International (XM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion and a PE ratio of -68.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Barclays upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $465,520. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

