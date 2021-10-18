Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Short Interest Up 34.3% in September

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,632,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,248,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,618,000.

NASDAQ:QSI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

